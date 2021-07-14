Wasteful Kenya fall to Egypt in Afrobasket qualifiers

Victoria Reynolds

Kenya's Victoria Reynolds (right) dribbles with Egypt's Meral Abdelgawad in pursuit during their 2121 FIBA Women's AfroBasket Qualifier in Kigali on July 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • The winner of this tournament will qualify for the FIBA Women's AfroBasket 2021 set for September 17-26 at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Yaounde, Cameroon.
  • Egypt has won all the four matches to garner six points while Kenya has won only one after beating South Sudan on Tuesday.

In Kigali, Rwanda

