Wizards stun leaders Jazz

Robin Lopez #15 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket against the Utah Jazz on March 18, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

What you need to know:

  • The Wizards snapped a five-game skid with a convincing performance against the Jazz, who endured their sixth defeat in 11 games
  • The Lakers notched their fourth straight victory on the back of James's 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists
  • Julius Randle's third triple-double of the season fueled the New York Knicks in a 94-93 victory over the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden
