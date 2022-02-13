Warriors slip past Lakers, Blazers rally to beat Knicks             

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 12, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. 

Photo credit: Noah Graham | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Thompson hit a trio of late three pointers as the veteran finished five of nine from beyond the arc for the Warriors, who snapped a two-game losing skid
  • Anfernee Simons drained a clutch go-ahead three pointer with just over three minutes left, as the Portland Trail Blazers roared back from a 23-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-103
  • In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 40 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers over the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-93 on Saturday



