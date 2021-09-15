Visa hitch forces Kenya Lionesses to miss Cameroon flight

Celia Okumu

From left: Kenya Lionesses players Natalie Akinyi, Victoria Reynolds and Celia Okumu upon their arrival at the JKIA on July 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Coach George Mayienga’s Kenya defeated Egypt 99-83 in the Zone Five final in July in Kigali where Rwanda and South Sudan were the other competitors.
  • The Kenyan side will face Cameroon at 9pm on Saturday and Cape Verde at 10.00pm on Sunday in Group “A” matches.
  • The best two teams in Cameroon will qualify for the 2022 Fiba Women's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament.    

The Kenya national women's basketball team Wednesday failed to travel to Cameroon ahead of Saturday's Fiba Afrobasket Championships due to visa hitches.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.