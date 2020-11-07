Vequist wins Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies at Keenland

Vequist (Joel Rosario 3-1), was too good for her opposition in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies race for two-year-olds only. Sired by Nyquist for Gary Barber, Wachtel Stable, and, Swilcan, Vequist sneaked through on the rails snipping Dayoutoftheoffice (Junior Alvarado 5-1), Girl Daddy, Simply Ravishing, and, Princess Noor.

Dayoutoftheoffice zoomed away at top speed tracked closely by Princess Noor (Victory Espinoza 2-5). Simply Ravishing (Luis Saez 4-1), stumbled at the start, thwarting any progress. Vequist managed 1:42:3/10 over 1-1/16 miles, for trainer, Robert Reid.

***

Rocketry (Irad Ortiz 3-1), powerfully swept others aside in the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Stakes, after coming from the back to pass Mirinaque from Srgentina, Dack Janiel (Declan Cannon 6-1), Signalman, and, Plus Que Parfait. Rocketry made plenty ground to snap 2:03:8/10 over 1.4 miles. Cupid's Claws was generally expected to win, but never got involved, finishing 12th.

***

Battleground (Ryan Moore), was too late in the Juvenile Turf, as Fire at Will (Ricardo Santana), stole one of flat racing's premier features. Outadore (Luis Ortiz), and, Cadillac (Shane Foley), were spent, but not as much as New Mandate (Frankie Dettori), who pulled way too hard for completion of the mile, retiring in fourteenth.

***

Isolate is off to New York for tomorrow's 44th running of the Nashua at Aqueduct. The stakes event for juvenile colts is ideal for Isolate, who actually does what his name suggests - stays alone in front. Conditioned by Kathy Ritvo, Isolate is being ridden by Cristian Torres.

Honor Code (Pablo Morales), Ten for Ten (Eric Cancel), Nova Rags, Creative Cause, and, Union Rags, are there for Isolate to worry about.