Vandeek enters Guineas equation after Judmonte Middlepark Stakes

Vandeek (James Doyle 4-1), is what we call a main-eventer. He can't be bothered with rituals of training gallops. Better prefers racing live.

There is no sharper two-year-old to have mesmerised us in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes, like this. Simon Crisford, and son, Ed, who condition Vandeek, revealed that their biggest task was disturbing him from a ritual late-morning slumber.

His mind is so good, but sleeping is a priority, right up until the stalls open. Vandeek stirred in the nick of time to hand the Crisford's a first domestic top-level win, with a clearcut verdict over Task Force and River Giber. Sprinting is very much his game, but he does hold an entry in the Dewhurst over 1,400m at Newmarket in two weeks.

As one of the best two-year-olds in the world, their job is to do what is best. He's a tall, leggy horse, he stands over a lot of ground, so he could easily go further. The Dewhurst is a solid test.

Vandeek was cut to 10-1 for the Qipco Guineas. He's a pure ball of speed. He didn't jump from the gate that quick but travelled super strong until a gap opened. Goodnight rivals thereafter. The Havana Grey colt came into the race unbeaten having landed a Nottingham maiden, the Goodwood Richmond, and, Paris Prix Morny.

***

A fast early pace helped set up Clapton (Cristian Torres 3-1), as he flew down the Churchill Downs stretch to narrowly edge Trademark by a head in the $438,660 Lukas Classic. Rattle n Roll 6-5, was fourth, and followed by Happy American, Americanrevolution, Whelen Springs and Five Star General.