Utah Jazz rally to silence Clippers, Embiid sparkles for Sixers

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks during Game One of the Eastern Conference second round series at Wells Fargo Center on June 06, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Photo credit: Tim Nwachukwu | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Danilo Gallinari had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Kevin Huerter added a playoff-career-high 20 for the fifth-seeded Hawks.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 14 points while Clint Capela had 10.

Los Angeles, United States

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. NCBA Bank Golf Series returns at Sigona

  2. How New Yorkers are shedding pandemic pounds

  3. Utah Jazz rally to silence Clippers, Embiid sparkles for Sixers

  4. Ethiopian ace smashes women's 10,000m world record

  5. Denver Nuggets centre named 2021 NBA MVP

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.