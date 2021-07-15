US Olympic basketball star enters Covid protocols

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal #4 of the United States dunks against the Australia Boomers during an exhibition game at Michelob Ultra Arena ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Australia defeated the United States 91-83.

Photo credit: Ethan Miller | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Officials did not release the name of the player, but The Athletic reported it was Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal.
  • It was not clear whether the player had tested positive for coronavirus or was placed in the protocols because of potential exposure.

Los Angeles, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.