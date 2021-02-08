US-based star joins Kenya Morans camp

Kenya Morans' star forward Ronnie Gundo arrived in the country Monday from his American base and straight away joined the national team's training camp ahead of window two of the Afrobasket qualifiers set for next week in Younde.

The 28-year-old Gundo, who has been very instrumental in the team's run-up to these qualifiers, is expected to add some fire power to the front court, which also has Australian-based Desmond Owili, Rwanda-based Tom Bush Wamukota and Clement Nyakinda, who are already in residential training at the Nyayo National Stadium indoor arena.

The Maseno school alumni said he is in the country to help Morans seal their place in the Afrobasket finals set fo Kigali in August.

“We have worked hard as a team to be at this stage and cannot therefore lose this golden chance to be at the Afrobasket finals after a 27 year wait," Gundo said.

Morans assistant coach Collins Sadat Gaya said he was happy that Gundo has joined the rest of the squad, adding that his presence will bolster the team's firepower.

“We have been training well and thw team’s fitness level almost at its peak. The morale is top notch since the arrival of coach Liz Mills, who is working her magic with all players " Gaya said, adding that he is personally learning a lot from the Austrlain tactician.

Gaya revealed that he is not worried over the absence of forward Airel Okal, who left the team’s training camp on Friday for Oman, where he is expected to sign for a top club after undergoing a medical.

“Yes it is true Okal left the country for Oman on Friday, but he was in real great form so getting back into the team will not be a problem when he comes back," Gaya said of the versatile KPA player, who plays all front court positions.

Team manager Maxim Milimu confirmed that France based Joel Awich, and the Denmark duo of Preston Bungei and Tylor Okari are expected to link up with the team after their Friday league matches.

“Awich will be coming through the US from France which is an easier route for him, while Okari and Bungei have league matches on February 12.We are trying to look at the logistics and are considering the option of them liking up with the rest of the squad in Cameroon," Milimu said.

Morans are expected to jet out on Tuesday next week. They need a win to qualify among the best three teams from Group B.

They take on Senegal in their first match on February 19 at 1pm EAT, before facing Angola on February 20 at 4pm EAT. Morans complete their campaign against Mozambique on February 21 at 4pm EAT.