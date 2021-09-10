US-based Lionesses star Koranga doubtful for AfroBasket

Kenya’s national women basketball team, Lionesses star Felmas Koranga is a doubt for Fiba AfroBasket Championship slated for September 18-26 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi told Nation Sport that the Lionesses camp will be full house when Dubai-based Rose Ouma arrives later on Friday.

“Felmas Koranga has a release issue with her university,” said Kisoi when asked about Koranga who was named the Best Power Forward of the AfroBasket Zone V qualifiers held in July in Kigali, Rwanda.

Coach George Mayienga’s side punched the ticket to the AfroBasket after stunning heavyweights Egypt 99-83 in the AfroBasket Zone 5 final.

Koranga emerged the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) Newcomer of the Year last season as the Troy Trojans won back-to-back SBC titles. She is a key player for the Lionesses who will take on Cameroon and Cape Verde in Group “A” matches at the 12-team AfroBasket tourney.

AfroBasket Zone V Most Valuable Player Victoria Reynolds is on the list of 17 players currently in a residential camp at Nyayo. She arrived in the country early this week from USA.

Brenda Wasuda, also based in America, has arrived but another America-based player Nancy Warioba is not coming. “Warioba is not available,” confirmed Kisoi.

Mayienga was also hoping to unleash the tallest women basketball player in the country Medina Okot from Kaya Tiwi Girls in Kwale County. However, Kisoi confirmed that the 6ft 6 in player is not eligible for the AfroBasket.

“Fiba rules say for her to compete at the AfroBasket, she must have been born in 2003 or earlier and must have also played at the Fiba Africa Under-16,” said Mayienga.

The Kenya Ports Authority youngster has not met any of the two requirements.

Mayienga is expected to name his traveling squad a day before departing to Cameroon on September 14. Three sisters Celia Okumu, Selina Okumu and Liz Okumu are in the provisional squad.

“All travel arrangements for Cameroon will be ready by the end of today,” noted Kisoi.