US-based Lionesses star Koranga doubtful for AfroBasket

Felmas Koranga

Kenya's Felmas Koranga (right) tries to make a pass during their 2021 AfroBasket Women's qualifier against Egypt in Kigali on July 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi told Nation Sport that the Lionesses camp will be full house when Dubai-based Rose Ouma arrives later on Friday
  • AfroBasket Zone V Most Valuable Player Victoria Reynolds is on the list of 17 players currently in a residential camp at Nyayo
  • Mayienga is expected to name his traveling squad a day before departing to Cameroon on September 14

Kenya’s national women basketball team, Lionesses star Felmas Koranga is a doubt for Fiba AfroBasket Championship slated for September 18-26 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.