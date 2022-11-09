Unbeaten Flightline retired after $6m Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland

After little deliberation, our current hero, Flightline, has been retired to stud. It is sad for those adulators who wanted more of his delightful puissance.

The four-year-old won six races, including the Malibu Stakes and Met Mile and Pacific Classic.

Flightline, who was trained by John Sadler, will take up duties at Lane's End Farm. Shares are still available, but being sold quickly.

Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile striker Cody's Wish, Curlin's fastest sprinting off-spring, will remain in training.

He came out of the Breeders' Cup sound, healthy, and keen to continue. Cody's Wish has won or placed all 11 of his starts

***

Winchell Thoroughbreds, Epicenter, is recovering following surgery to repair a lateral condylar fracture to his right front leg at Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital.

The colt sustained this injury in Flightline's race at Keeneland. He will be unable to compete again, but as a Stallion, he will be exceptionally productive.

Joel Rosario pulled him up immediately the problem happened. Epicenter was vanned off wearing a splint to stabilize the leg.

***

Ryan Moore, who commanded three horses to Breeders' Cup successes during the 39th world championships, topped the 20th Bill Shoemaker Award for outstanding jockey.

The Shoemaker Award goes to a rider with the most caps in 14 championships.