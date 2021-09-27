Ulinzi Warriors keep top spot in KBF league

Tony Okol

Umoja's Tony Okol vies for the ball with Thunder's Derrick Juma (right) during their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium on September 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

Defending champions Ulinzi Warriors maintained their top position in the Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League standings after garnering maximum four points from two consecutive victories at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium over the weekend.

