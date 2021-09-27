Ulinzi Warriors keep top spot in KBF league

Defending champions Ulinzi Warriors maintained their top position in the Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League standings after garnering maximum four points from two consecutive victories at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium over the weekend.

The Eastleigh-based soldiers are on course to finish top in the first leg of the 12-team competition. They registered a 86-58 victory over Equity Bank on Saturday and a 61-50 win over Kenyatta University Pirates on Sunday.

It was forward James Mwangi, who was behind Ulinzi Warriors huge win over Equity Bank, scoring a game-high 24 points with experienced forward Ancette Wafula contributing 19.

Ulinzi Warriors raced into a 44-36 half-time lead and ran riot outscoring the bankers 29-12 in the third quarter and 13-10 in the fourth quarter.

The two victories saw Ulinzi Warriors maintain the league leadership with 27 points from 13 wins and one loss

Equity Bank remained in second position with 23 points after harvesting one point.They have so far won 10 matches and lost three.

University of Nairobi's Terrorists are third on the standings with 21 points after Thunder clobbered them 62-55 on Saturday.

The varsity students under coach Eugene Genga are still well placed to qualify for this year's play-offs for the first time after registered seven wins and seven loses.

Umoja had mixed fortunes in their two outings which saw the self-supporting side garner three points that propelled them to fourth spot with 18 points.

After going down 64-50 to Strathmore Blades on Saturday, Umoja recovered to upset Thunder 56-52 on Sunday.

Umoja, who have won four matches and lost 10, managed to dislodge Kenya Ports Authority from fourth spot with 18 points.

The dockmen, who had no engagement at the weekend, dropped to fifth position on 15 points from seven wins and one loss.

Thunder put up a spirited fight to defeat Terrorists 62-55, a result which kept them in sixth spot on 16 points.The varsity students have won six matches and lost five.

Kenya College of Accountancy-University (KCA-U) moved from second bottom to 10th position following their 52-48 win over Pirates after leading 25-23 at the breather. KCA-U increased their points tally to 12 from one win and 11 loses.

In the women's Premier League, Equity Bank head the standings with 22 points after having won all their 11 first leg matches.

Zetech University climbed to second spot on 17 points after beating Kenyatta University Oryx 76-35. Zetech have so far won seven outings and lost three.

Oryx, who had benefited from a 20-0 walk-over against Dynamites, are third from bottom on 11 points.

In the women's Division One League, JKUAT kept their leadership intact following their 42-28 win over Multimedia University.

The victory saw the unbeaten JKUAT increase their points tally to 18 after winning all their nine outings.