Ulinzi Warriors gun down Terrorists in KBF action

Ulinzi Warriors forward James Mwangi dribbles past Thunder's Jacktone Agunda on October 4, 2019 during their Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

What you need to know:

  • In other women's Premier League matches, Eagle Wings and Storms failed to show up for their matches against opponents University of Nairobi's Dynamites without giving any reason.
  • Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology had to battle from behind to beat Safe Spaces 42-39. JKUAT were down 19-17 at half-time, but put pressure to outscore Safe Spaces 15-11 and 10-9 in the last two quarters respectively.

Men's champions Ulinzi Warriors rocked hosts University of Nairobi's Terrorists 71-47 as this year's Kenya Basketball Federation first leg fixtures resumed at the University of Nairobi's outdoor courts at the weekend.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.