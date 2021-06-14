Ulinzi Warriors gun down Terrorists in KBF action

Men's champions Ulinzi Warriors rocked hosts University of Nairobi's Terrorists 71-47 as this year's Kenya Basketball Federation first leg fixtures resumed at the University of Nairobi's outdoor courts at the weekend.

The competition, which had started in March but forced to take a break due to Covid-19 pandemic, saw eight-time champions Ulinzi Warriors keep their unbeaten record as they led 30-20 at half-time.

The Eastleigh-based soldiers, who had demolished Blades 72-66 and also won 67-49 against Umoja in their opening matches, did not start well as expected with the students forcing a 10-10 tie in the first quarter.

Ulinzi coach William Balozi had to immediately go back to the drawing board with forward Ancette Wafula firing seven points which included a three-pointer, John Washika and Antonio Bwire also contribute effectively for a 20-10 run in the second quarter.

Ulinzi Warriors went a head to outscore the varsity students 21-9 in the third quarter, but Pharez Adala, Dominic Adera recovered to outshine the soldiers as the students closed the gap to 20-18 at the end of the hotly contested fourth quarter.

Forward Antonio Bwire scored 13 points, while Wafula and Washika each managed 10 points for Ulinzi Warriors.

In another men's Premier League match at the same venue, Blades recovered from their earlier 66-72 loss to Ulinzi Warriors to defeat fellow students Kenyatta University Pirates 68-55.

Pirates started off well to restrict Blades to a narrow 12-11 first quarter lead before going down 24-29 at the breather.

Pirates regrouped to lead 14-8 in the third quarter, but coach Tonny Ochieng's Blades turned the heat on their opponents to take home the critical fourth quater 21-17 to garner maximum two points.

In the women's Premier League, coach Job Munene's Zetech University celebrated a 45-25 victory over Africa Nazarene University, who had no bench with only nine players.

Zetech had an easy time leading 14-10 in the first quarter and went a head to overcome their fellow students 24-19 at half-time. Zetech, who were a full house, dictated terms in all the four quarters.

ANU women's team recovered to defeat match favorites Kenyatta University Oryx 50-47 in their second match on Sunday.

Hardf-ighting Nicole Adhiambo scored 10 points and Mercy Mumo added 11 for ANU, who trailed 25-15 at half-time, and used the third and fourth quarters to destroy Oryx 11-9 and 21-16 to carry the day.

In other women's Premier League matches, Eagle Wings and Storms failed to show up for their matches against opponents University of Nairobi's Dynamites without giving any reason.