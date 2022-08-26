Ulinzi Warriors face Equity Bank with eyes on top spot

Ulinzi Warriors will be out to topple champions Kenya Ports Authority from the top of the standings when the Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League resumes this weekend in Kisii and Nyayo Stadium.

All Kenya Basketball Federation affiliate leagues had taken a two-week break to allow stakeholders to take part in the August 9 General Election.

Ulinzi Warriors take on rivals Equity Bank Dumas at Nyayo on Sunday from 4pm.

Equity, who lost to Ulinzi in their two meetings last season, are seventh on the standings with seven points.

Equity head coach Carey Oketch said: "We have no choice than to avenge last season's defeats. Our two top newly recruited players forward James Mwangi and shooting guard Victor Bosire have boosted the team."

Ulnzi defeated stubborn newcomers Africa Nazarene University 66-53 in their last outing.

The two points placed Ulinzi second on the 12-team standings with 13 points. A win for soldiers will see them dislodge KPA from the league leadership with 15 points.

KPA head the standings with 13 points from six wins and one loss. The dockers are top courtesy of a superior head-to-head rating having defeated Ulinzi Warriors 66-52 in Mombasa.

Ulinzi Warriors team manager Stephen Bartilol said: "We respect Equity as a side because they had the best recruitment this season."

Four men's and one women's Division One League matches are lined up at Nyayo on Saturday from 9am.

Two men and one women's Division Two fixtures will also be played at the Kisii University and Kakamega Police Canteen.

Absa Bank, who joined men's Division One League this year, will lock horns with Blazers at Nyayo from 4pm. Absa rocked Moi Air Base 73-50 in their last engagement. The bankers have only won one match and lost two and are ninth with four points.

In other matches, Snipers will square it out with MAB at 2pm on Saturday before facing Mustangs from 12pm on Sunday.

Fixtures

Saturday

At Nyayo: Scarlet v Coastal Queen's (9am), Hope v Little Prince (10.30am), Mustangs v Strathmore University (12pm), Snipers v MAB (2pm), Absa v Blazers (4pm).

At Kakamega Police Canteen: Nebulas v Moischers Bets (9am)

At Kisii University: Kisii Vipers v Butere Girls (9am), Kisii Raptors v Baobab Blazers (11am).

Sunday

At Nyayo: Footprints v Coastal Queen's (9am), Little Prince v Cabals Elisists (10.30am), Snipers v Mustangs (12pm), Absa v Neosasa (2pm), Equity Bank Dumas v Ulinzi Warriors (4pm).