Ulinzi Warriors eye Eldonets scalp, KPA want home comforts

Champions Ulinzi Warriors will be seeking to move seven points clear in the 12-team men's basketball Premier League standings when they visit Eldonets in Eldoret on Saturday.

Ulinzi outlasted University of Nairobi's Terrorists 56-53 last weekend to head the standings with 27 points and they will start as favourites against Eldonets in the encounter that tips off at 10am.

Eldonets are second last on the standings with 11 points from three wins and five losses. Victory for Ulinzi Warriors will enhance their chances of finishing top in the regular season to qualify for the

play-offs.

Forward Ancette Wafula, William Ochieng, veteran guard Eric Mutoro will again be the men to watch for the seven-time champions.

Elsewhere, Kenya Ports Authority men and women's teams will host Nairobi-based Equity Bank clubs, Lakeside and Africa Nazarene University at their KPA Makande Gymnasium backyard this weekend.

KPA men, who won two away matches in Nairobi last weekend, will meet Lakeside on Saturday before they entertain Equity Bank on Sunday at 4pm.

Coach Anthony Ojukwu's dockers will host ANU women on Saturday before they lock horns with tricky Equity Bank a day later.

A double win for KPA women will keep them in second place on 21 points.

Equity head the standings on 22 points after 11 straight wins.

At Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium, Umoja have a date with Pirates at 2.30pm, Oryx face Eagle Wings from 1pm while Zetech University to take on Strathmore University at 11.30am on Saturday.

In other fixtures, Dynamites will battle it out with Storms from 10am while Neosasa will meet Kisii Raptors in the opening fixture from 8.30am.

At Nyayo, fifth-placed Thunder will tackle Blades in a make-or-break second leg tie starting at 4pm. Thunder were defeated 59-51 by KPA with Equity Bank also beating them 72-44 last weekend.

Pressure will be on experienced Jack Agunda and Griffins Ligare to redeem Thunder whose performance this year has been shocking.

In other matches at Nyayo Saturday, Pirates will play Umoja at 2.30pm, Oryx will take on Eagle Wings from 1pm in the women's Premier League while Zetech University to tackle Strathmore University from 11.30pm.

Fixtures

Saturday at Nyayo: Neosasa v Kisii Raptors (8.30am), Dynamites v Storms (10am), Zetech University v Strathmore University (11.30am), Oryx v Eagle Wings (1pm), Pirates v Umoja (2.30pm) Thunder v Blades (4pm).

KPA Makande Gymnasium: Coastal Queens v MMU (10am), Coastal Kings v AMU (12pm), KPA v ANU (12pm), KPA v Lakeside ((4pm).

Eldoret: Eldonets v Ulinzi Warriors (10am). Nakuru: Nakuru Club v Nebulas (10am), Renegades v Nebulas (12pm).

Sunday at Nyayo: JKUATv Kisii (8.30am), Neosasa v Renegades (10am), Storms v Zetech University (11.30am), Oryx v Dynamites (1pm), Pirates v Thunder (2.30pm), Terrorists v KCA-U (4pm).