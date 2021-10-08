Ulinzi Warriors eye Eldonets scalp, KPA want home comforts

Kenyatta University's Sylvia Chacha (left) attempts to steal the ball fromKenya Ports Authority's Selina Okumu during their Kenya Basketball Federation women Premier League match on October 2, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

What you need to know:

  • Ulinzi outlasted University of Nairobi's Terrorists 56-53 to head the standings with 27 points and they will start as favourites against Eldonets in the encounter that tips off at 10am.
  • Eldonets are second last on the standings with 11 points from three wins and five losses. Victory for Ulinzi Warriors will enhance their chances of finishing top in the regular season to qualify for the play-offs.

Champions Ulinzi Warriors will be seeking to move seven points clear in the 12-team men's basketball Premier League standings when they visit Eldonets in Eldoret on Saturday.

