Ulinzi Warriors advance to BAL Round of 16

Victor Bosire

Ulinzi’s guard Victor Bosire (centre) tries to drive past Cobra Sports’ David Deng and Alex Lado during the 2022 BAL qualifiers played in Dar es Salaam on October 31, 3021.
 

Photo credit: Pool |

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Ulinzi came out of the locker room all charged up, reducing the South Sudan’s lead to one point at the end of the third quarter with scores at 36-35 courtesy of Byron Mabonga Wasilwa who fought hard to score 18 points to reduce the deficit.
  • In the fourth quarter, Ulinzi neutralised the Cobra’s sting after they opened a safe six-point lead by the final buzzer, bagging their much-needed victory.

Kenyan champions Ulinzi Warriors have progressed to the Elite 16 Round after beating South Sudan’s Cobra Sports in a Group “D match of the 2022 Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifying match in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania at the weekend.

