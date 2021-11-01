Ulinzi Warriors advance to BAL Round of 16

Kenyan champions Ulinzi Warriors have progressed to the Elite 16 Round after beating South Sudan’s Cobra Sports in a Group “D match of the 2022 Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifying match in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania at the weekend.

This is the second edition of Africa’s premier men’s basketball league, which is jointly organised by world governing body, Fiba and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The inaugural edition was held this year with Egypt’s Zamalek emerging champions after beating US Monastir of Tunisia 76-63 in the final at Kigali Arena in Rwanda.

Twenty-four national teams are battling it out for a slot in the Elite 16 Round which will take place from November 16-21 (Group “G”) and December 14-19 December (Group “H”). The teams that finish in the top three places of Groups G and H will qualify for the final phase.

The teams are split into six groups, with 12 teams competing in the Western Division consisting of groups A, B and C and 12 in the East Division which has groups D, E and F.

The group phase qualifiers are being held in four cities: Johannesburg (South Africa), Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Yaoundé (Cameroon) and Conakry in Guinea.

Debutantes Ulinzi Warriors are among teams that took part in the 2021 BAL qualifying tournament dubbed “Road to BAL” from October 19 and ended on Sunday.

Ulinzi are the second team to represent Kenya after Kenya Ports Authority who were knocked out in the qualifier stage.

The nine-time Kenya Basketball Federation National Premier League champions lost their first match against Burundi’s champions New Star posting 80-74 on Saturday.

The Burundians bagged their second victory after handing a painful 67-46 defeat to South Sudan’s Cobra Sport on Friday.

A good tide swept on Ulinzi’s side on Sunday when they made a strong comeback and defeated Cobra Sports 53-47 to prevail to the Elite 16 Round of the prestigious tournament.

All was not well for the team though in the first half as the Cobra Sport, who are featuring in the event for the second time, opened a six-point lead in the first quarter, but blew it up to a double digit of 10 by halftime.

Ulinzi came out of the locker room all charged up, reducing the South Sudan’s lead to one point at the end of the third quarter with scores at 36-35 courtesy of Byron Mabonga Wasilwa who fought hard to score 18 points to reduce the deficit.

In the fourth quarter, Ulinzi neutralised the Cobra’s sting after they opened a safe six-point lead by the final buzzer, bagging their much-needed victory.

New Stars with an unbeaten record of two wins emerged top in Group D, while Ulinzi became second sailing through to the next round for Elite 16 Round.

Still in the Eastern Division, Uganda’s City Oilers dominated in Group E where they emerged unbeaten with two wins, as Kurasini Heats Basketball Club became second sailing to the next stage of Road to BAL 2022.

Cape Town Tigers of South Africa and Mozambique’s Ferroviário da Beira qualified in Group F in the East Division in matches played in City Arena in Soweto, South Africa.

In the West Division, A.S Police of Mali and S.L.A.C of Guinea sailed through to Elite 16 in Group A, while Ivory Coast’s S.O.A and Niger’s Nigelec Basketball club dominated in Group B for the next round.