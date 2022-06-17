Basketball: Ulinzi look to extend perfect start to season

Twenty-three Premier, Division One and Two league matches are lined up at Nyayo National Stadium, United States International University-Africa,Butere Girls High School and Kisumu Sports Ground this weekend.

Former champions Ulinzi Warriors will take on rivals Thunder in their third men’s Premier League match of the season on Saturday at Nyayo from 4pm in perhaps the pick of the weekend matches. The opening matches will get underway at 9am.

Ulinzi Warriors, who have won the league title a record eight times, opened the new season with a 71-51 victory over newly promoted Zetech Titans.

The soldiers, under a new technical bench headed by former point guard Bernard Mufutu assisted by Ancette Wafula, registered their second straight win beating Plantinum Eldonets 66-53 in Nairobi last weekend.

Ulinzi will try not to be distracted by the Sports Dispute Tribunal ruling on Wednesday that nullified last season’s men’s Premier League play-offs after finding the soldiers guilty of fielding an ineligible player in their quarter-finals play-offs against Lakeside.

Ulinzi went all the way to the finals where they were thumped 3-2 in the five-match series by KPA.

Thunder made a false start when Strathmore University Blades lads under coach Tonny Ochieng beat them 76-69 in their opening match.

Saturday's showdown is expected to be full of fireworks considering that the two sides enjoy the most experienced players in the 33-year-old elite league.

Ulinzi Warriors will parade dangerous international shooting guard Eric Mutoro,captain Job Byron, forward William Ochieng and Joseph Owino, who have been causing havoc to their opponents.

Thunder, who will conclude their two tricky weekend fixtures against newcomers Africa Nazarene University popularly known as Wolf-pack on Sunday, will be spearheaded by experienced international shooting guard Griffins Ligare, who scored a record 37 points against Blades.

Ligare, will team up with Bradon Williams to pull the trigger as they search for a first win of the season.

Coach Job Munene's Zetech University Titans, who were beaten 71-51 by Ulinzi Warriors, in their last match will also be seeking their first win of the season. They are away in Kisumu against slippery Lakeside from 12pm.

In another men's Premier League match on Saturday, Umoja, who were punished 73-65 by Blades in their season opener, tackle newcomers ANU Wolf-pack at 2pm.

ANU were promoted from the men's Division One League together with Zetech Titans.

Saturday's women’s Premier League top tie pits hosts Kisumu Lady Bucks against Nairobi-based Zetech University Sparks at Kisumu Sports Ground from 10am.

After losing 95-42 to hosts champions KPA in Mombasa last weekend, Storms will want to bounce back immediately when they face Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology on Sunday at USIU-A from 2pm.

In Butere, Butere Girls, who joined the National League this year, will host seasoned Western Delight at their school backyard for the first time from Saturday 10am.

Western Delight, who lost their two opening first leg matches in Nairobi 54-45 against KCA-U and 48-21 against Strathmore University will look to use their experience to silence the rookie students.

At Nyayo, Strathmore University will meet Multi-Media University a in Division Two showdown from 9am.

The Strathmore University second team will host Coastal Kings from 10.30am with Neosasa confronting a decidedly fit Moi Air Base in men's Division One ties from12pm.

Six newly promoted clubs will test the abilities in tricky first leg matches at USIU-A.

Women's Division One debutants Scarlet will meet fellow newcomers Swift from 12pm, Snipers will lock horns with JKUAT from 2pm with Feba taking on Hope in a men's Division Two tie.