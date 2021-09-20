Ulinzi, Equity lead the way in KBF League

Eric Mutoro

Ulinzi Warriors' Eric Mutoro (centre) tries to dribble during their Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League match against KCA-U at Nyayo National Stadium on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

  • Oryx harvested four points that enabled the students celebrate their first two wins after losing seven outings in a row.
  • In Division One, KCA-U clobbered Footprints 48-40, Africa Nazarene University were awarded a 20-0 walk-over against Dynamites. JKUAT beat Mustangs 63-41 with Neosasa garnering two points without breaking sweat after their opponents Nakuru Club failed to turn up.

Ulinzi Warriors and Equity Bank men's basketball teams intensified their campaign to qualify for this year's play-offs after registering convincing victories in their crucial first leg matches of the Kenya Basketball Federation over the weekend.

