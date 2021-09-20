Ulinzi, Equity lead the way in KBF League

Ulinzi Warriors and Equity Bank men's basketball teams intensified their campaign to qualify for this year's play-offs after registering convincing victories in their crucial first leg matches of the Kenya Basketball Federation over the weekend.

Ulinzi Warriors garnered maximum four points to maintain the12-team league leadership with 23 points from 11 wins and one loss.

The Eastleigh-based soldiers needed 20 points from experienced forward Ancette Wafula, which included six three-pointers to defeat Umoja 68-58 at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Sunday.

Ulinzi Warriors had any easy run leading 35-19 at the break. On Saturday, Ulinzi Warriors had started off their four point campaign by humiliating Kenya College of Accountancy-University 66-32.

Ulinzi were up 32-24 at half-time with man-of-the match William Ochieng, sinking a game-high 18 points.

On the other hand, Equity Bank, who are chasing their first Premier League championship, also celebrated two consecutive victories which saw them move to second with 22 points.

The bankers have so far played 12 matches, won 10 and lost two.Star player Faisal Aiden scored 23 points, while Davis Siaji added 16 points to help Equity Bank rock Kenyatta University Pirates 86-70 on Saturday.

On Sunday, Equity Bank ended their two match programme with another resounding 68-35 victory over University of Nairobi's Terrorists.

Umoja's Michael Munene (left) tries to dribble past Terrorists' Eric Odanga during their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium on September 18, 2021 Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Terrorists recovered to beat Umoja 60-53 to harvest three key points, which moved the varsity side to third position with 20 points.

Coach Eugene Genga's Terrorists have won seven matches and lost six to sit third. Umoja had a bad weekend which saw them loose two matches in a row, but still kept their fifth slot intact with 15 points.

Kenya Ports Authority are in fourth position with 15 points from seven wins and only one loss. Pirates dropped a key point losing 70-86 to Equity Bank and lie eighth on the table with 12 points. Pirates have won three matches and lost seven, leaving them with a tall order to make the play-offs.

Emyba and KCA-U occupy the last two points on the standings with 10 and eight points respectively, while Eldonets are placed ninth with 11 points and Blades are 10th on 10 points.

In the women's competition, unbeaten Equity Bank lead the table standings with 22 points after registering 11 straight victories.

Kenya Ports Authority used their home court advantage to demolish Zetech University 57-43 at KPA Makande Gymnasium.The two points kept the dock women in second position with 15 points

after winning seven outings and one loss.Zetech are placed third with 15 points from six wins and three loses.

Kenyatta University Oryx caused a major upset when they edged out coach Ronnie Owino's Strathmore University 47-41 in a closely contested tie.

The victory came at the right time when Oryx had been awarded a 20-0 walk-over against Dynamites, who failed to show up for the contest.

Oryx harvested four points that enabled the students celebrate their first two wins after losing seven outings in a row.