Two more Kenyan boxers qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Hit Squad's Elly Ajowi (left) spars with Hezron Maganga during their training session at Avfitness gym in Nairobi on November 9, 2020.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Welterweight Elizabeth Akinyi (64kg to 69kg) earned a quota place in the women's category  through the BTF Rankings.
  • Veteran heavyweight boxer Elly Ajowi also qualified for the Summer Games through the same ranking system.

National champions Elizabeth Akinyi (welterweight) and Elly Ajowi (heavyweight) have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

