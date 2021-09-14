Two changes as final Kenya Lionesses team named

Victoria Reynolds

Kenya's Victoria Reynolds (right) dribbles with Egypt's Meral Abdelgawad in pursuit during their 2121 FIBA Women's AfroBasket Qualifier in Kigali on July 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The Africa Zone V champions will face hosts Cameroon and Cape Verde in pool "A". Defending champions Nigeria are in Group "B" alongside Angola and Mozambique.
  • Senegal, Egypt and Guinea make up Group "C". Mali, Ivory Coast and Tunisia complete the list of competitors in Cameroon in Group "D".

Kenya national women's basketball team coach George Mayienga has made two forced changes to the final squad heading out to Cameroon Wednesday morning for the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championships.

