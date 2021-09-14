Two changes as final Kenya Lionesses team named

Kenya national women's basketball team coach George Mayienga has made two forced changes to the final squad heading out to Cameroon Wednesday morning for the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championships.

With the Best Power Forward from Africa Zone V Championship, Felmas Koranga ruled out after not being released by her Troy University in the US, and Kaya Tiwi Girls High School student Medina Okot rendered ineligible by Fiba, Mayienga has given the duties of post player to Strathmore University's Ivy Opicho.

"Koranga is not coming and her replacement is a newcomer. We have not even tried her before. With Medina ineligible, we had to look for alternatives for the post player position. After the AfroBasket in Cameroon, we want to build more post players locally," said former Kenya international Angela Luchivya, who will travel with the team as a representative from the Kenya Basketball Federation.

The other change done by Mayienga to the team that triumphed at the Africa Zone V in Rwanda in July is enlisting the services of Kenya Ports Authority's Selina Okumu after job commitments locked out her sister Celia Okumu.

Those who retained their places are Dubai-based Rose Ouma (captain), Melissa Akinyi (assistant captain), USA-born Victoria Reynolds and America-based Brenda Wasuda.

Others are Natalie Akinyi, Jemmimah Knight, Christine Akinyi, Georgia Adhiambo, Vilma Achieng' and Kenyan footballer Victor Wanyama's younger sister, Mercy Wanyama.

The Lionesses held their last training session Tuesday morning at Nyayo National Indoor Arena where the focus was on perfecting offense and team chemistry.

Mayienga’s side was initially scheduled to fly to Yaounde on Tuesday morning, but travel was rescheduled due to changes on the date of entering the bubble which starts on September 15.

The government had fully sponsored the Yaounde trip. The continental competition is due to run from September 18-25.

The Lionesses bagged the automatic Africa Zone V ticket by stunning heavyweights Egypt 99-83 in the final in Kigali where Reynolds emerged the Most Valuable Player.

Kenya's last AfroBasket outing in Dakar in 2019 was a disastrous one as the Lionesses did not win any match.

The Africa Zone Five champions will face hosts Cameroon and Cape Verde in pool "A". Kenya play Cameroon on Saturday in their first match.

Defending champions Nigeria are in Group "B" alongside Angola and Mozambique.

Senegal, Egypt and Guinea make up Group "C". Mali, Ivory Coast and Tunisia complete the list of competitors in Cameroon in Group "D".

Team

1. Rose Ouma

2. Victoria Reynolds

3. Natalie Akinyi

4. Melissa Akinyi

5. Jemimah Night

6. Selina Okumu

7. Georgia Adhiambo

8. Mercy Wanyama

9. Brenda Wasuda

10. Vilma Owino

11. Christine Akinyi

12. Ivy Opicho

OFFICIALS