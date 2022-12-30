Two Amigos amends in Corals Welsh Grand National

The ultimately wonderful result in Coral's Welsh Grand National might have been what The Big Breakaway (Brendon Powell 12-1), or Truckers Lodge (Freddie Gingell 12-1), were hoping for, but The Two Amigos changed that narrative with David Pritchard, 16-1.

Run in typically damp Chepstow sogginess, the marathon contest had the late Kim Gingell's name attached, and her brother Joe Tizzard organized The Big Breakaway to finish second, while her son Freddie was fourth on Truckers Lodge.

Relentless rain meant everyone was soaked, but few could remove the spotlight being cast of David Pritchard on Prichard, 31, who acquired only a handful of winners this season.

The Two Amigos has been trying since 2019, but one or another occurrence prevented a strike in Chepstow's flagship race.

David said afterwards: "I wasn't out of the game for long, but I struggled with my weight too much, not getting many opportunities. It fries your brain.

I've never had a day like this. Some jockeys are lucky to ride plenty big winners, but my mind did not think positive on this level." Conditioner Nicky Martin did not manage to be there, so he watched from home.

***

Conditional jockey Tom Buckley has been banned for two weeks after taking the wrong course on Nigel Hawke's Sindabella 13-2, at Leicester on Wednesday.

Tom, a 3lb claimer based with Paul Nicholls, was riding Sindabella, two lengths ahead of the field turning for home.

However, the pair appeared to run the wrong side of a rail that splits hurdle direction.