Tritonic lays down Truimph Hurdle marker with win at Kempton





Tritonic (Adrian Heskin 5-6), is definitely a serious contender for the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, after squashing Casa Loupi (Jamie Moore 13-2), Paso Doble (Harry Cobden 11-1), and, John Locke (Harry Skelton 11-1), in an Adonis 2m thriller. Honneur D'ajonc (Chester Williams 9-1), was a mere 83.4 lengths behind!

Zanahiyr, Quilixios and French Aseel, were originally being primed as masters for the Triumph, but Tritonic, trained by Alan King, was a little too sharp for ignoring. Tritonic previously had a stint on the flat, until he was tried over jumps at Ascot. He travelled strongly throughout, blundering near home, but no effect on his final trouncing. Casa Loupi also made a mistake, which did not help, although he would never have caught Tritonic who clocked 3:46:00.

***

When one hears that a jockey is nearly paralyzed, it raises concerns as to why they keep returning to these risky situations. Well, just three months after suffering a serious neck injury that came within inches of debilitating Henry Brooke, he was busy winning the Vertem Eider Chase on Sam's Adventure. Owners Phil/Julie Martin, and, trainer Brian Ellison, remained loyal to Henry as they knew his wonderful skills were worth waiting for. It certainly was as long a race as the Grand National, so, quite tiring for someone debuting after crisis. Crossley Tender (Tom O'Brien 11-2), made a bolt attempt to side-step Sam's Adventure 15-2, warranting a photo-finish. Salty Boy (Brendon Powell 9-2), came third. A decent rest beckons for Sam now, then talks might enter his agenda regarding Aintree in 2022.

***

Pundits would have said that Greatest Honor had absolutely no hope when he was last seen crazily far back with a short distance left to run in the Fasig Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Greatest Honour (Jose Ortiz 3-1), suddenly combusted for Shug McGaughey's humble stable, with Drain the Clock (Edgard Zayas 3-1), Papetu (Junior Alvarado 4-1), and Tarantino, in place berths, wondering how so much traction could occur that quickly.

The Fountain of Youth, is a 1 1/16-mile key preparation for the $750,000 Curlin Florida Derby. Naturally, valuable points were also earned for Kentucky.

***