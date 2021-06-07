Tough rules as KBF league resumes this weekend

  • The men’s fixtures for Saturday will see Strathmore University Blades take on Kenyatta University Pirates from 2pm, while Equity Bank play Emyba at 4pm.
  • Defending men and women's champions Ulinzi and Equity Hawks will be in action on Sunday with the latter taking on Eagle Wings from 10.30 am at the same venue, while Ulinzi will face University of Nairobi's Terrorists at 4pm.

The National Classic Basketball League finally resumes this weekend after close to one month of uncertainty with tough new rules which might lock some of the clubs out at least for now.

