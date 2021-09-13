Toronto Raptors boss to tour Kenya again

Two weeks after he penned a new deal as Toronto Raptors president, Masai Ujiri is expected in the country Tuesday morning to officiate a series of charity events.

Born in England and raised in Nigeria, the former star basketball player, whose mother is from Machakos County, will unveil two basketball courts in Nairobi and Samburu.

These are part of 10 other courts that will be constructed in Africa as part of the Giants of Africa (GOA) commitment to building basketball infrastructure for youth on the continent.

Ujiri will then be hosted by Isaac Fokou at the Capital Club East Africa for a fireside chat on GOA work on the continent.

The talks will revolve around the inclusion of refugees through sports, government, and private sector collaboration to build sports on the continent, among other topics.

His role as head of a National Basketball Association (NBA) club, which is estimated to be worth Sh150 billion, makes Ujiri one of the most influential persons in the sport.

He joined the Raptors in 2013 as a general manager after cutting his teeth in management at Denver Nuggets.

He's since established himself as one of the most prominent, successful, and sought-after executives in professional sports.

This is the 51-year old's third trip to Kenya in as many years.