Toronto Raptors boss to tour Kenya again

France President Emmanuel Macron, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri at Kigali Arena on May 27, 2021 during the Basketball Africa League quarterfinals match between Patriots of Rwanda and Ferroviario du Maputo.

Photo credit: Plaisir Muzogeye | Pool

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • In the other visits, he offered to bore a hole that will produce water for children at the Samburu Girls Foundation. He also met Nation Media Group Chief Executive Stephen Gitagama to discuss among other the broadcast of live NBA matches on NTV.

Two weeks after he penned a new deal as Toronto Raptors president, Masai Ujiri is expected in the country Tuesday morning to officiate a series of charity events. 

