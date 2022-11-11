Top guns go hunting as KBF leagues enter second leg

Top guns will be in action as the second leg of the 2022 Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League gets underway this weekend.

Fifteen matches involving teams in the men and women's premier leagues are on the card at seven different venues across the country.

Former champions Ulinzi Warriors, Equity Bank, Zetech University men and women's teams, Blades, Storms, Thunder and newcomers Africa Nazarene university Wolfpack are among the teams that will play their opening second leg matches this weekend.

Besides the Premier League matches, 18 men and women's Division One matches will be spread across at Nyayo Stadium, KPA Makande Gymnasium, University of Nairobi Grounds, Kisumu and Eldoret this weekend.

Ulinzi Warriors travel to Eldoret to meet face Eldonets from 12pm on Saturday.

Former women's champions Equity Hawks will also play their second leg opener against Lady Bucks in Kisumu from 11am.

Ulinzi Warriors finished the first leg in third position with 20 points from nine wins and two loses.The soldiers will be seeking to overpower their hosts and return home with two points.

Eldonets men completed the first leg in 10th place with 13 points and will be out to upset Ulinzi as they hope to climb up the standings and make the top eight ahead of the play-offs.

Eldonets women's team will host Storms at 10.30am.

Equity Dumas, who are second on the table with 20 points, will start as favourites against host Lakeside in Kisumu on Saturday from 12.30pm. Equity beat Lakeside 83-57 in first leg and guard Victor Bosire, forwards James Mwangi, Kevin Chogo and Titus Musembi will be out to give the bankers the win.

Zetech Sparks, who concluded the first leg with a 66-36 win over Dynamites, will entertain Kenyatta University Oryx at 12pm with Zetech men's team Titans locking horns with Blades from 2pm at Nyayo Stadium.

Blades, under coach Tonny Ochieng, will wind up their two matches schedule against struggling Pirates on Sunday at 4pm.

Fixtures

Saturday

Nyayo: Blazers v Absa (9am), Strathmore University v JKUAT Lynx (10.30am), Zetech Sparks v Oryx (12pm), Zetech Titans v Blades (2pm), Pirates v ANU Wolfpack (4pm)

Eldoret: Shoot 4 Life v Snipers (9am), Eldonets v Storms (10.30am), Eldonets v Ulinzi Warriors (12pm)

KPA Makande Gymnasium: Moischers Nets v Congo Nets (2pm), Coastal Queens v Western Delight (4pm)

Kisumu: Lady Bucks v Equity Hawks (11am), Lakeside v Equity Bank Dumas (12pm

Menengai High School: TH3'Swish v MMU (9am), Cabals Elisists v JKUAT Lynx (11am)

Kakamega Police Canteen: Nebulas v Baobab Blazers (9am)

Sunday

Nyayo: ZU Development v Footprints (9am), Dynamites v Eagle Wings (10.30am), Zetech Sparks v Oryx (12pm), Pirates v Blades (2pm), ANU v Thunder (4pm)

University of Nairobi's Grounds: NBK v Little Prince (9am), Hope v Stanbic (10.30am), Feba v JKUAT (2pm), USIU-A Tigers v Blazers (4pm)