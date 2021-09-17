Tomas Mejia handed down ten-year suspension for cruelty

Tomas Mejia

Tomas Mejia who has been handed down ten-year suspension for cruelty.

Photo credit: Twitter

By  Deja Vu

Now this has got people talking. A ten-year suspension, plus a fine of $5000, for using an electrical device on Strongerthanyouknow, must surely be a deterrent.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.