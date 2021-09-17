Tomas Mejia handed down ten-year suspension for cruelty

Now this has got people talking. A ten-year suspension, plus a fine of $5000, for using an electrical device on Strongerthanyouknow, must surely be a deterrent.

Seen through photographic evidence, after winning this month at Monmouth Park, known as a 'buzzer', it obviously causes a horse to run faster with its shock delivery. Conditioned by George Duarte Junior, under ownership of Colts Neck Stables, Strongerthanyouknow, is a game filly who was trying her best in third position.

Suddenly, bursting forward, catching Mumbai 4-5, in unnatural fashion, it was sad to come to terms with this reality. Looks like Tomas Mejia may never even be able to ride again - the New Jersey Racing Commission, are recommending his license be permanently revoked.

Roman Chapa and Danny Velasquez, are a couple of other names that have been associated with the same serious violation. They received some really hefty penalties. They are all very good jockeys in their own right. None of them needed to resort to this savagery.

***

Biggest news in France, is that Francis Graffard, 44, has been enlisted as principal trainer to the Aga Khan, from January 2022. What a fabulously huge honor, following the impending retirement of Alain de Royer-Dupre.

Francis will be in charge of the Aga Khan's private training base at Aiglemont in Chantilly, while still continuing to operate his own stable - just as Royer-Dupre did.

A graduate from the inaugural Godolphin Flying Start course, Francis spent four years at the Darley racing office before becoming assistant to Alain Royer-Dupre in 2008.

Alain can be remembered for gilded Prix de l'Arkers, Dalakhani and Zarkava, seven Poules d'Essais/Prix Vermelles, Prix de Diane's, Prix Saint Alery - to mention but a few.