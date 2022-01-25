Tiger Roll warms up for Cheltenham

Tiger Roll (Rob James 28-1), is still a champion. Don't be swayed by his performance at Navan on Sunday.

He only beat two in the 17 runner, 2m 4f handicap hurdle, won by The Very Man (Sean O'Keefe 20-1), but trainer, Gordon Elliott was not in any way perturbed by his two-time Grand Nationalist growing fatigued.

Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase is his imminent target for now. It was Tiger Roll's first appearance since December. We all have off days, horses being no different.

The ground did not help. Really tacky. None of the horses were coping that well. Rob harbored no reservations, declaring Tiger Roll will be completely ready for Cheltenham, and then possibly, Aintree.

The Very Man, raced wide, tracked leaders, also hated conditions, then led going easily from 3 out. He suddenly jumped slightly left, almost dislodging Sean. Definitely not fluent, apparently still coping by an adrenalin rush. Palace Rock (P. J. O'Hanlon 4-10), took a keen hold, held up in rear, made some headway, mistake at 7th, midfield going okay, made a serious challenge to The Very Man, failing by a narrow 1.5 lengths. Bread and Butter (Aiden Kelly 15-2), was never a match in third, quite a distance from Homme D'un Soir (J. J. Slavin 33-1), also blundering a few too many times.

The Very Man, conditioned by Jessica Harrington, had a nasty experience with a lump of clay he swallowed. Jessica and assistant Kate, had to wash his throat out. It was that bad. Well done him winning this shortly afterwards.

He might also aim at Cheltenham, and Aintree. This game is too unpredictable for precision planning. Shady Operator (Jody McGarvey 33-1), had a rough passage, not even getting a peep of commentary.