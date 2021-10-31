Thunderstruck strikes oil in Golden Eagle at Rosehill Gardens

Champion jockey, Hugh Bowman of Winx fame, has lifted I'm Thunderstruck 4-7, to a pulsating triumph in the 1,500m Golden Eagle at Rosehill Gardens, Australia.

In a desperate finish to the $7.5 million race, I'm Thunderstruck out-maneuvered Count De Rupee (Brock Ryan 3-1), in the dying stages, to confirm his absorbing climb up a superior quality-laden ladder.

Hugh is part of turf folklore as long-standing partner to Winx, the greatest mare ever down yonder said that winning the Golden Eagle equalled any of the historic moments he enjoyed with his all-time favourite contender.

It just sounds strange that he puts I'm Thunderstruck in the same sentence as Winx, but then new blood keeps rearing its pretty head all around us. Count De Rupee went clear 200m out, looking superlatively as if it were done and dusted.

Then, Mick Price and Michael Kent Junior, who train I'm Thunderstruck, were in a panic, wondering what Hugh was doing 4.5 lengths behind. Suddenly, the horse organized himself, blasted like a volcano, and short-headed Count de Rupee, as thousands of eyes blinked.

Vangelic (Tim Clark 5-1), filled third spot. Ellsberg (Joshua Parr), did not justify his odds of 4-6, only finding seventh of eighteen runners. Laws of Indices (Tommy Berry 4-1), ran a lovely race, but had a bad start, clearly costing him a better position than fifth.

***

The Victoria Derby warmed up Flemington's track for Tuesday's 3,200m Melbourne Cup. It was clinched sweetly by Hitotsu (John Allen 4-1), necking Alegron (Brett Prebble 5-10), Teawaters (declan Bates 7-1), and, Raging Bull (Michael Dee 9-1).