Thunderstruck strikes oil in Golden Eagle at Rosehill Gardens

I’m Thunderstruck

I’m Thunderstruck in action during the Golden Eagle.

Photo credit: Twitter

By  Deja Vu

 Champion jockey, Hugh Bowman of Winx fame, has lifted I'm Thunderstruck 4-7, to a pulsating triumph in the 1,500m Golden Eagle at Rosehill Gardens, Australia.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.