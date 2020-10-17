The world's two greatest first ladies have a story to tell

No mother can tolerate the loss of a child, and Winx, 9, is no exception. The Australian heroine who garnered world appraisal during her four Horse of the Year campaigns, has lost her first foal.

This baby was certified last December to stallion, Northern Dancer's lineage I am Invincible. His former progeny already documented 28 stakes winners in a single season. Winx must be devastated at this sensitive incident, as are we all.

More especially owners - Keptis, Tighe, and, Treweeke families, not forgetting staff. The foal was a filly. Nobody is aware of what caused this miscarriage to the thirty-three-strike lady, with earnings in excess of AUS$26 million.

***

As was forecast, Enable, 6, has been officially retired from her favorite hobby. The chosen groom at stud is to be Kingman from Juddmonte Farms, probably next year. Kingman was named Europe's absolute best who noteably sired recent stars, Palace Pier and Persian King.

Two Prix de l'Arc's, three King George VI/Queen Elizabeth's, five Oaks, Breeders' Turf, and, named Cartier's Diamond Jewel in 2017/8, Enable is a daughter of Nathaniel.

She has brought so much pleasure to those directly and indirectly involved, providing elegance, dignity, panache, an unmatchable tour de force of charisma, and, a beautiful alliance with Frankie Dettori.

***

The Qipco Champion Stakes airs tomorrow at Ascot, with Addeybb (Tom Marquand 8-1), up against much hotter company than this time last year. Desert Encounter Jim Crowley 66-1), Extra Elusive (Hollie Doyle 66-1), San Donato (Andrea Atzeni 80-1), also have little to endorse them as can be seen by their odds.

Which brings us to Magical (Ryan Moore 7-4), Mishriff (Frankie Dettori 11-4), Pyledriver (Martin Dwyer 14-1), Epsom Derby winner, Serpentine (William Buick 16-1), and, Lord North (James Doyle 13-2), as real tiny acrobats of hope somersaulting together at the wire.

Interestingly, trainer John Gosden, has confirmed Stradivarius (Frankie Dettori 11-10), is running in the Qipco Long Distance Cup, and thereafter renewing his visa for next year as a seven-year-old. He just did not enjoy the Arc, so we can dismiss that outing.

Search for a Song (Oisin Murphy 5-1), and, Fujaira Prince (Andrea Atzeni 7-1), are his nearest rivals in a field of thirteen. Any price on the others. Also, Palace Pier (Frankie Dettori 4-6), is scheduled for the Qipco Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, taking on Circus Maximus (Ryan Moore 8-1), and, The Revenant (Pierre-Charles Boudot 9-2). However, Palace Pier is streets ahead on ratings.

The Qipco British Champions Sprint is another turbo event showing Dream of Dreams (Oisin Murphy 2-1) ready for One Master (Pierre-Charles Boudot 5-1), in a seventeen-runner dash.

***

Excitement is an understatement as the Jockey Club have been given permission to race this Sunday at Ngong. For the immediate future, no spectators will be permitted.

Only those associated closely are allowed to be present. But it is a beginning, so we have to be grateful for baby steps. The Kenyatta and Italian Cups, feature among the eight-race card. More than fifty horses have been declared, which is in itself a positive vibe.

Normal gambling at betting shops is what is on offer. No sane tipster will be able to provide a definite winner after nine months away, so just stay safe with Patsy Sercombe, who is up and kicking again after a nasty bout in hospital.