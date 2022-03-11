Thank you: Retiring Kenya Morans guard Khaemba pens tribute to fans

Kenya Morans point guard Joseph Khaemba in action

Kenya Morans point guard Joseph Khaemba in action during their training session at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on November 7, 2020 ahead of Afro-Basket qualifiers to be held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In an emotional letter, the 31-year-old thanked his fans and teammates for the years.

Kenya Morans guard Joseph Khaemba on Friday announced he was retiring from international basketball after a decade of service to the national team.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.