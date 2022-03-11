Thank you: Retiring Kenya Morans guard Khaemba pens tribute to fans

Kenya Morans guard Joseph Khaemba on Friday announced he was retiring from international basketball after a decade of service to the national team.

In an emotional letter, the 31-year-old thanked his fans and teammates for the years.

“10 years. 10 great years. 10 years full of blood, sweat and tears. 10 years since I joined the Kenyan National Basketball team, accomplishing one of my goals in life," said Khaemba.

“And so, all great journeys must come to an end. Even the best dancer has to exit the stage. This is my time. I have done my best and believe this is the best time to give others a chance to build on what my colleagues and I have achieved. I believe my exit will create an opportunity for younger blood in the team. Kenya is endowed with rich basketball talent waiting to be tapped.”

“To my teammates, both current and retired, this journey wouldn’t be what it has been without you. Please accept my sincere appreciation and gratitude. To all coaches and technical benches under whom I’ve had the privilege of being trained and nurtured, it’s been an absolute pleasure being under your tutelage. To the Kenyan Basketball Federation officials, I thank you for the chance to showcase my talents.”

Floor General, as he was fondly nicknamed by his teammates, was introduced to basketball 19 years ago by his father, Christopher Khaemba.

Joseph has since featured in the national team and different clubs including Parklands Baptist, Jkuat, Cooperative Bank, USIU, Ulinzi Warriors and Oilers in Tanzania.

Through his exploits with the different teams, the first born in a family of three, went ahead to tour the continent in his illustrious career.

Khaemba featured in the 2013 AfroBasket qualifiers in Dar es salaam, 2017 in Egypt, the Four Nations tournament in South Africa in 2015 and the AfroCan Championship in Mali where they Kenya finished second.

He was part of the squad in Cameroon in 2021 where Kenya beat Angola to qualify for the 2021 AfroBasket in Rwanda. This was the first time in 28 years that Kenya qualified and finished ninth.

Meanwhile, at the Club level he played in the Basketball African league (BAL) first round qualifiers with Ulinzi Warriors held in Dar es salaam in 2021, East and Central Africa club championship held in Dar Es salaam in 2018 playing for Oilers, East and Central Africa Club Championships in Mombasa 2014 playing for Cooperative Bank.

He won league titles for Coop Bank in 2012 and 2013 then with Ulinzi in 2019. He has runners up medals from 2015, and second runners up medal from 2014.

“From making my debut in February 2013 against East African giants Rwanda, Egypt and Uganda to becoming the captain of the Morans, I’m proud to say that I have grown in leaps and bounds and conquered the continent. Beating Angola to qualify for the AfroBasket Championships for the first time in 28 years was no small feat. It was the highlight of my career, one I hold dear,” he said.