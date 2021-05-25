Teams brace for Basketball Africa League playoffs

Zamalek’s Anas Osama Mahmoud makes a dunk during their Groups C Basketball Africa League game against GSP of Algeria at Kigali Arena, Rwanda on May 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheick Haidara | Nation Media Group

By  Athan Tashobya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The home team, Patriots BBC will face Mozambique’s Ferroviario de Maputo for the second time, having previously locked horns in an intense game of the BAL Division East qualifiers,.
  • The Rwandan side will be looking to capitalise on the home advantage backed by a limited number of passionatefans to push them to the last four of the competition.

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) enters its business end with the playoffs set to tip off Wednesday at the Kigali Arena.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Hansi Flick to become new Germany coach after Euro 2020

  2. Teams brace for Basketball Africa League playoffs

  3. How shepherd saved runners in deadly China ultra-marathon race

  4. 'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

  5. Nadal, Djokovic eye history as Roland Garros embraces quiet night in

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.