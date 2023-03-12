Tapit Trice plucks Lambholm Tampa Bay Derby for Todd Pletcher

Tapit Trice (Luis Saez 3-1), came from last and stormed down the stretch with huge strides to win the $400,000 Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby, by a neat two lengths in Florida.

He was making his stakes debut, covering the 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.3/10. Classic Car Wash and Classic Legacy checked in behind.

None of them appreciated the dirt flying in their faces, but at least the conditions were soft enough. Shesterkin finished seventh in the 12-horse field.

The Tampa Bay Derby is a Kentucky Derby qualifier which earned Tapit Trice 50 points toward eligibility for the May 6 classic at Churchill Downs. Bred in Kentucky by Gainesway Thoroughbreds, Tapit Trice was produced by Dunkirk mare Danzatrice.

Whisper Hill purchase him for $1.3 million at the 2021 Keeneland September yearling sale, where Gainesway consigned him. Todd now has a sixth Tampa Bay Derby to his name, Taprit being the latest in 2017.

***

In a riveting finale, A Mo Reay (Flavien Prat 4-1), was up to tag Fun to Dream by a head in Santa Anita's $500,000 Beholder Mile. Trained by Bradd Cox, A Mo Reay covered the one-mile trip in 1:36.2/10. Attentive to the early pace set by Ganadora and pressed by Fun to Dream, A Mo Reay was just dilly-dallying with Ganadora's withering status, just engaging by a few millimetres at the post.

A 4-year-old filly by Uncle Mo out of Margaret Reay, A Mo Reay is unbeaten in three starts. One of three Bob Baffert trainees and the lone California-bred, Fun to Dream (Juan Hernandez 4-5), entered the Beholder Mile, slicing off Midnight Memories (Ramon Vacqez 7-4).

***

Secret Oath (Tyler Gaffalione 5-1), stamped herself as a watchable filly, with an exotic dig at Oaklawn Park in the $350,000 Azeri Stakes. An on-track crowd of 36,000, cheered her along.

The Arrogate filly was making her first start since finishing fifth in the Breeders' Cup Distaff for Hall of Famer, Wayne Lukas, who collected his fourth win in the race.

Secret Oath settled into seventh after a meagre beginning. After being moved to the outside, she advanced into striking position coming five wide into the stretch before drawing off over multiple Grade 1 winner, Clairiere 11-10, who encountered traffic late.