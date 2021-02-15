Sweet Life Stakes: Going Global sings loudly at Santa Anita

Santa Anita

Horses race at the Santa Anita Racetrack in Arcadia, California on May 26, 2019. 

Photo credit: Mark Ralston | AFP

By  Deja Vu

 Going Global (Flavian Prat 2-1), trained by Phil D'Amato, was well behind but still in contention, until she let rip with an astonishing burst of power to annihilate front-running, Five Pics (Tyler Baze 3-1) and Nimbostratus (Joel Rosario 5-1).

