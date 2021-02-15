Sweet Life Stakes: Going Global sings loudly at Santa Anita

Going Global (Flavian Prat 2-1), trained by Phil D'Amato, was well behind but still in contention, until she let rip with an astonishing burst of power to annihilate front-running, Five Pics (Tyler Baze 3-1) and Nimbostratus (Joel Rosario 5-1).

Completing 6 furlongs clocking 1:07:6/10, at the Arcadia in Santa Anita's Sweet Life Stakes, Going Global, was part of a four-timer for Flavian who believes the sky is limitless for this progressive filly. Flavian is now tied with Umberto Rispoli for the Championship.

***

Robert LaPenta's, Nicky the Vest (Kendrick Carmouche evens), never flinched as he sizzled free by 11.75 lengths in the Gander at Aqueduct. Lobsta (Eric Cancel 5-1), and Perfect Munnings could only see Nicky the Vest with binoculars as a final 1:37:9/10 was recorded at a mile. That is particularly fast. Kendrick Carmouche also rode a quartet of winners.

***

Godolphin homebred, Maxfield (Florent Geroux 4-7), registered his fifth career stamp undefeated, easily popping the Mineshaft Stakes at Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

He ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43:6/10, shoveling Sonneman, Chess Chief, and, Blackberry Wine, aside. Dinar broke sharply with Shaun Bridgmohan, assuming he had the race sealed, but that story faded quickly.

Maxfield was always smoothly adept, having begun a notable juvenile upsurge in the Breeders' Futurity at Keenland. Can't do better than that as a debut, but sadly he chipped an ankle on the eve of Santa Anita's Breeders' Cup. Adding insult to that injury, upon returning for a win at Churchill Downs, Maxfield wound up with a Condylar fracture.