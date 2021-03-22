Suns set down LeBron-less Lakers, 76ers edge Knicks in OT

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns saves the ball from going out-of-bounds during the second half of the NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns Arena on March 21, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 111-94. 

Photo credit: Christian Petersen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • With 17-time All-Star James sidelined, the Lakers struggled to get their offense going.
  • Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles with 23 points off the bench and Dennis Schroder added 22, but the Lakers connected on just 41.2 percent of their shots from the field.

