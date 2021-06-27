Suns seize commanding series lead over Clippers

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket as Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers plays defense during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 26, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. 

Photo credit: Andrew D. Bernstein | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Paul George led the Clippers with 23 points and 16 rebounds while Reggie Jackson had 20 points and Ivica Zubac finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds in front of a crowd of 18,200 at Staples Center arena in downtown Los Angeles.
  • Booker was eight of 22 from the field and zero of five from three-point range as he had to adjust to playing with a plastic face guard to protect a broken nose he suffered in a collision with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in game two.

Los Angeles

