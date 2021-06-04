Suns melt NBA champion Lakers in first round of play-offs

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns passes as Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers reaches for the ball

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns passes as Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers reaches for the ball in the third quarter during game six of the Western Conference first round series at Staples Center on June 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo credit: Harry How | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • James scored 29 points to lead the Lakers, but they were unable to dig themselves out of a 29-point first-half hole and lost the best-of-seven Western Conference series four games to two
  • Lakers clearly felt the lack of star Anthony Davis, who was a game-time decision to start after missing the second half of game four and all of game five with a groin strain
  • The Suns have won three straight games to reach the second round for the first time since 2010, when they fell to the Lakers in the Western Conference finals in their most recent playoff appearance

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.