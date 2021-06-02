Suns defeat leaves LeBron, Lakers on brink of NBA playoffs exit

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns puts up a shot over Andre Drummond #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half in Game Five of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 01, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo credit: Christian Petersen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Phoenix took full advantage of the injury absence of the Lakers' Anthony Davis to dominate the defending NBA champions from early in the first quarter before romping to a comfortable win.
  • The Suns victory leaves Phoenix 3-2 ahead in the best-of-seven Western Conference first round series, meaning the Lakers must win in Los Angeles in game six on Thursday to keep their season alive.
  • James Harden scored a 34-point triple-double as the Brooklyn Nets advanced to a series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 123-109 win over the Boston Celtics.

Los Angeles, United States

