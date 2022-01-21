Sunday's Kenya Guineas attracts blockbuster field

There is nothing like a premier January Classic to wind punters up, but when it is the St. John's Ambulance Challenge Kenya Guineas.

The event to be held at Ngong Race Course on Sunday is filled to capacity with ardently charged thoroughbreds.

Thoughts are favouring Strider, Chadwick, and Fred Astaire, all of whom are glowingly jaw-dropping to look at. Interestingly, Lesley Sercombe has decreed loyalties to supplemented, Pat-see. Not entirely sure if she can curb peer desires.

Westonian has sired the seven declarations, so, let him bask in this spotlight, until Silverstone Air's progeny are released.

There are no imported jockeys, giving rise to more spectators thronging Ngong racecourse for conventional ambiance.

SELECTIONS

1.00 pm Kenyan Queen, Coralline

1.35 pm Pitch, Tenacious

2.10 pm Deodoro, Jordan River

2.50 pm Steel Drum, Free Dawn

3.25 pm Strider, Chadwick, Fred Astaire

4.00 pm Bullet, PIppa

4.35 pm Century Fox, Dusha

1:00 Race 1 The Passe Partout Handicap

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 3- 2- 2) Kenyan Queen (SAF) P. Kiarie 57.0 3

2 ( 4- 3- 6) Coralline J. Muhindi 56.0 4

3 ( 4- 4- 2) Wind Rose (SAF) H. Muya 55.0 1

4 ( 2- 1- 6) Rosie C. Kimani (2.0) 52.0 2

FORM GUIDE: KENYAN QUEEN (SAF) (6/4) CORALLINE

(2/1) ROSIE (7/2) WIND ROSE (SAF) (5/1)

1:35 Race 2 The Uasin Gishu Handicap

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 11 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 1kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 1- 4-w) Rainbow Moon J. Kimani (5.0) 59.0 H 3

2 ( 3- 2) Pitch Le. Sercombe 58.0 6

3 (w- 3- 3) Tenacious J. Muhindi 58.0 4

4 ( 4-w- 2) Go Pro (SAF) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 56.0 2

5 ( 4- 6- 3) Moment Time H. Muya 54.0 5

6 (w- 5-w) Peligroso D. Miri 52.0 1

FORM GUIDE: PITCH (1/2) TENACIOUS (2/1) RAINBOW

MOON (3/1) GO PRO (SAF) (4/1) PELIGROSO (5/1)

MOMENT TIME (7/1)

2:10 Race 3 The Niagara Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 17 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 2-w- 3) Deodoro P. Kinuthia (3.5) 62.0 2

2 ( 3- 5- 5) Jordan River (SAF) D. Tanui 60.0 4

3 ( 3- 3-w) Fancy Dan (SAF) P. Njogu (5.0) 59.0 3

4 ( 6- 4- 3) Miss Zuri P. Kiarie 50.0 1

FORM GUIDE: DEODORO (1/1) MISS ZURI (2/1) JORDAN

RIVER (SAF) (3/1) FANCY DAN (SAF) (7/2)

2:50 Race 4 The Valkyrie Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 5- 1- 1) Free Dawn (SAF) R. Kibet 60.0 T 5

2 ( 3- 4- 1) Marais D. Miri 59.0 T 1

3 ( 3-w- 5) Duke Hour (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.0 4

4 (w- 5- 2) Steel Drum Le. Sercombe 58.0 3

5 ( 4- 4- 4) Buxton P. Kinuthia (3.5) 57.0 2

FORM GUIDE: FREE DAWN (SAF) (4/6) STEEL DRUM (1/1)

MARAIS (5/4) DUKE HOUR (SAF) (7/2) BUXTON (5/1)

3:25 Race 5 The Kenya Guineas

The St John Ambulance Challenge CupDistance 1600m. A terms race for three year olds only. To carry 57kg. Fillies 55.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a parade

1 ( 5- 4- 1) Chadwick D. Miri 57.0 3

2 ( 2- 1- 3) Fred Astaire J. Muhindi 57.0 7

3 ( 2- 1- 4) Roxstar P. Kinuthia 57.0 1

4 ( 3- 1- 1) Strider R. Kibet 57.0 6

5 ( 3- 1- 4) Westwind C. Kimani 57.0 5

6 ( 1- 5- 3) Ameerah P. Kiarie 55.5 H 4

7 ( 2- 1- 1) Pat-See Le. Sercombe 55.5 2

FORM GUIDE: STRIDER (4/5) FRED ASTAIRE (1/1)

WESTWIND (2/1) ROXSTAR (3/1) PAT-SEE (4/1) AMEERAH

(5/1) CHADWICK (6/1)

4:00 Race 6 The Nakuru Race Club Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 1- 2) Bullet P. Kinuthia (3.5) 63.0 1

2 ( 1-w- 4) The Bar (SAF) J. Muhindi 61.0 3

3 ( 2- 2- 1) Pippa P. Kiarie 55.0 H 4

4 ( 1-w-w) West Lothian M. Fundi (5.0) 50.0 2

FORM GUIDE: BULLET (4/5) THE BAR (SAF) (2/1) PIPPA

(5/2) WEST LOTHIAN (3/1)

4:35 Race 7 The Harry Deakin Memorial Bowl

Distance 1000m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over.

1 ( 1- 1- 1) Century Fox Le. Sercombe 63.0 3

2 ( 3- 3- 4) Firing Line L. Hutchison (5.0) 60.0 1

3 ( 2- 4- 1) Dusha (ZIM) R. Wako (5.0) 52.0 2

4 ( 2- 2- 2) Frankie C. Kimani (2.0) 51.0 4

FORM GUIDE: CENTURY FOX (1/5) FRANKIE (5/4) DUSHA