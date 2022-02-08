Stunningly White Abbario wipes slate clean in Holy Bull Stakes

C2 and La Milagrosa Stable's White Abarrio (Tyler Gaffalione 6-1), took advantage of a steaming-hot pace to bolt free by five lengths, in the Holy Bull Stakes. White Abbrario was born pure white, hence his name.

Unexpectedly, the 3-year-old pressed his own buttons early, sauntering to the front after 1 1/16 miles at Gulfstream, clocking 1:42.8/10. Trained by Saffie Joseph, White Abarrio now has 10 points on the Kentucky Derby trail.

After habitually missing a quick start, Simplification (Javier Castellano 3-1), managed to find second place from Mo Donegal (Irad Ortiz 8-5), Galt, and, Cajun's Magic.

White Abbrario was doing well in planning stages prior to the big race, but then had a medical set-back. That's why this was extra spicy. Tyler Gaffalione had a tough time after the winning post, because, Whita Abbrario still had plenty energy, and refused to stop. This makes a decision to run him the Florida Derby easy, as he will not be any worse for wear by then.

***

Latest and most interesting story, has to be the federal conviction of Doctor Seth Fishman. He has been involved in a doping scandal that will surely generate world-wide panic in the harness-racing community.

Apparently, caught red-handed, with the Doctor's lawyer lamely trying to portray him as a paragon of virtue, he is about to be incarcerated.

The industry's lack of alarm about Ross Cohen's testimony in Doctor Seth's trial, is diabolical. Ross was a harness trainer of little note until he pleaded guilty, which helped to the incrimination of Seth.

As part of his plea deal, Cohen told prosecutors and the jury, that he fixed harness races at Yonkers Raceway, New York, one of the most important tracks in the country. Ross made these allegations under oath, and penalty of perjury.

There was an insane decision by Jeff Gural, owner and operator of the New Meadowlands Racetrack, to allow trainer, Adrienne Hall, access for competing, despite her damning testimony against Seth.

Adrienne says she bought the illegal drugs he was peddling, and used them on a horse, who responded remarkably well. Furthermore, the list goes on.

Even Scott Robinson, currently serving time in a Florida Penitentiary for selling and distributing adulterated drugs to plenty clients, indicates this nonsense is rampant. It raises questions and concerns of integrity at a tender moment when livelihoods hangs in the balance.