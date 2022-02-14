Strider just scintillating in Beryl Markham Trophy at Ngong

Coralline ran freely up front, without a care on earth, but Strider gave Richard Kibet a real arm-wrestler for several stanzas of the 2,400m Beryl Markham Trophy at Ngong Racecourse on Sunday.

Strider, absolutely aware of his stateliness, quickly transformed Karowe and Anjoli to putty.

All Derby candidates better be well prepared to acclimate with Patsy Sercombe's mushrooming three-year-old.

Karowe ran jolly well considering David Miri lost a stirrup.

Let us unpack the 3,200m George Drew Kenya Gold Cup. It was the lovely grey colt, Class Action, who rendered his full monty, proudly accruing about fifteen lengths.

General Lee and All over Again, were meanwhile, 'switcher-ooing' quietly behind, minding their own business. Quasar thought he might produce his signature late flourish, but General Lee, and a re-fortified, All over Again, suddenly decided life needed to be lived. They churned up a majorly splendid summation.

Such fun seeing jockey's, Wycliffe Matee and Henry Muya, back in their environment, having been unable to participate for several months due to injuries. Congratulations to trainer, Joe Karari, for serving up a hat-trick via Westwood Star, Ameerah, and, Kenyan Queen.

NGONG RESULTS

1.15 pm - First Race - Little Dancer Maiden (1,000m)

1.Westwood Star (Paul Kiarie)

2.Camberley (Wycliff Matee)

3.Jack Sparrow (James Muhindi)

Distance: 2.5/4.4/8.5. Time: 1:04:3/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4

Owned by The Galloping VIPs. Trainer Joe Karari

1.50 pm - Second Race - Black Amber Handicap (1,200m)

1.Ameerah (Peter Kinuthia)

2.Tenacious (James Muhindi)

3.Peligroso (Ramazan Wako)

Risque withdrawn at the start

Distance: 6.5/6. Time: /1:15:7/10 secs. Favorite: Tenacious 6-4. Runners: 3

Owned by F. Zaid. Trainer Joe Karari

2.25 pm - Third Race - Cutlass Handicap (1,400m)

1.Kenyan Queen (Patrick Mungai)

2.Wind Rose (Henry Muya)

3.Salt Lake (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 1.5/3/0.75. Time: 1:27:8/10. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Jua Kali Syndicate. Trainer Joe Karari

3.00 pm - Fourth Race - Silver Shadow Handicap (1,600m)

1.Satyan (James Muhindi)

2.Glitter (Lesley Sercombe)

3.Go Pro (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 6.5/3.75/1. Time: 1:41:9/10 secs. Favourite: Steel Drum 5-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Yogi Patel, Damon Ansell, R. Shariff, S. Patel. Trainer Bindya Devani

3.35 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Gold Cup Gereoge Drew Challenge Series (3,200m)

1.General Lee (James Muhindi) Secret War-Lora Lee

2.All over Again (Lesley Sercombe)

3.Class Action (Peter Kinuthia)

4.Quasar (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: neck/4.5/1.5. Time: 3:40:9/10 secs. Favourite: Quasar 4-6. Runners: 4

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

4.10 pm - Sixth Race - The Beryl Markham Trophy (2,400m)

1.Strider (Richard Kibet) Westonian-Red Square

2.Karowe (David Miri)

3.Anjoli (Peter Kinuthia)

4.Coralline (Ramazan Wako)

Distance: 3.5/13/0.75. Time: 2:37:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 6

Owned by David Ansell and G. Yosef. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

Next Meeting February 27 - for the Fillies Guineas