Strider has stiffer task in Beryl Markham Trophy at Ngong

Even though Strider (Richard Kibet), strolled his way through January's Kenya Guineas, this extra half-mile in the Beryl Markham Trophy, might slightly test his verve and vigour.

Still believe Strider should fringe Anjoli, Grace Kelly, and Duke Hour - but these are solid players who can compose a four-way photo-shoot.

Grace Kelly is being ridden by Wycliffe Matee, making a welcome return after breaking his leg last season.

The Kenya Gold Cup George Drew Challenge Series has its main point of convergence shining down on Quasar (Patrick Mungai), simply because 3,200m, is a doddle to him.

Class Action, General Lee, and, All over Again, might find this journey a tad tedious.

SELECTIONS

1.15 pm Jack Sparrow, Westwood Star

1.50 pm Tenacious, Peligroso

2.25 pm Kenyan Queen, Wesley

3.00 pm Glitter, Satyan

3.35 pm Quasar, General Lee

4.10 pm Strider, Anjoli

1:15 Race 1 The Little Dancer Maiden

Distance 1000m. A maiden race for two year olds only at starting. To carry 58kg.Fillies 56.5kg.

1 - Camberley W. Matee 58.0 3

2 - Jack Sparrow J. Muhindi 58.0 4

3 - Sienna D. Miri 56.5 1

4 - Westwood Star P. Kiarie 56.5 2

FORM GUIDE: JACK SPARROW (4/5) SIENNA (2/1)

WESTWOOD STAR (3/1) CAMBERLEY (5/1)

1:50 Race 2 The Black Amber Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 17 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 5- 3- 5) Ameerah P. Kinuthia (3.5) 62.0 4

2 ( 3- 3- 2) Tenacious J. Muhindi 56.0 3

3 ( 3- 2- 6) Risque W. Matee 55.0 1

4 ( 5-w- 4) Peligroso R. Wako (5.0) 50.0 2

FORM GUIDE: TENACIOUS (1/1) AMEERAH (5/4) RISQUE

(5/1) PELIGROSO (10/1)

2:25 Race 3 The Cutlass Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 24 and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 4-w) Buxton D. Tanui 59.0 5

2 ( 1- 2- 3) Pretty Pearl J. Muhindi 57.0 6

3 ( 1- 5- 3) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 57.0 1

4 ( 2- 2- 2) Kenyan Queen (SAF) P. Mungai 54.0 3

5 ( 6- 1- 2) Wesley Le. Sercombe 53.0 H 4

6 ( 4- 2- 4) Wind Rose (SAF) H. Muya 52.0 2

FORM GUIDE: KENYAN QUEEN (SAF) (1/1) SALT LAKE

(SAF) (1/1) PRETTY PEARL (1/1) BUXTON (2/1) WESLEY

(3/1) WIND ROSE (SAF) (5/1)

3:00 Race 4 The Silver Shadow Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 5- 5- 3) Jordan River (SAF) R. Wako (5.0) 61.0 1

2 ( 5- 3) Cindy P. Kiarie 59.0 6

3 ( 5- 2-w) Glitter Le. Sercombe 54.0 5

4 (w- 2- 3) Go Pro (SAF) P. Mungai 54.0 2

5 ( 3- 5) Satyan (SAF) J. Muhindi 53.0 3

6 ( 4- 3- 2) Miss Zuri P. Njogu (5.0) 51.0 4

FORM GUIDE: GLITTER (6/4) CINDY (7/4) JORDAN RIVER

(SAF) (3/1) MISS ZURI (7/2) SATYAN (SAF) (4/1) GO PRO (SAF) (9/2)

3:35 Race 5 The Kenya Gold Cup - George Drew Challenge Series

Distance 3200m. A terms race for four year olds and over.

Four year olds to carry 57kgand five year olds & over 58kgs.

Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.

1 ( 1- 5- 1) Quasar (SAF) P. Mungai 58.0 2

2 ( 1- 3- 2) Class Action P. Kinuthia 57.0 3

3 ( 1- 2- 1) General Lee J. Muhindi 57.0 4

4 ( 3- 4- 4) All Over Again (SAF) Le. Sercombe 55.5 1

FORM GUIDE: QUASAR (SAF) (4/7) GENERAL LEE (2/1)

ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (7/2) CLASS ACTION (4/1)

4:10 Race 6 The Beryl Markham Trophy

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 1- 3) Anjoli (SAF) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 61.0 H 5

2 (w- 5- 2) Duke Hour (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.0 6

3 ( 1- 1- 1) Strider R. Kibet 57.0 1

4 ( 1- 2- 3) Karowe D. Miri 55.0 3

5 ( 3- 2- 4) Grace Kelly (SAF) W. Matee 53.0 4

6 ( 3- 6- 3) Coralline R. Wako (5.0) 50.0 2

FORM GUIDE: STRIDER (1/3) ANJOLI (SAF) (5/4) DUKE

HOUR (SAF) (6/4) GRACE KELLY (SAF) (7/4) KAROWE