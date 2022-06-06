Strathmore Blades off to good start in KBF League

Strathmore Blades team became the first team to harvest maximum four points in their two opening outings of this year's men's basketball Premier League which got underway over the weekend.

Coach Tonny Ochieng's charges started off the new season with a resounding 73-65 victory over rivals Umoja at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Saturday.

They then completed an excellent weekend after seeing off the experienced Thunder 76-69 in a hotly contested outing at the same venue on Sunday.

It was not easy for Blades against Thunder as they trailed 26-23 in the first quarter against the well-oiled Thunder.

International point guard Griffins Ligare, who scored a game-high 37 points which included five three-pointers, was at his best as both sides were locked at 39-39 at half-time.

It forced coach Ochieng to go back to the drawing board which worked in his favor as Blades utilized all their scoring chances to lead 16-13 and 21-16 in the last two quarters to clinch victory.

Evergreen Galang Ding, who had scored 15 points on Saturday against Umoja, added 23 points with a record six three-pointers against Thunder on Sunday.

Ulinzi Warriors, who relinquished the Premier League title after losing 3-2 to Kenya Ports Authority in the play-offs final, opened the new season with a 71-30 win over newcomers Zetech University.

The students, who were promoted this year year, gave the experienced soldiers a hard time before going down 31-30 at the break.

Shooting guard Eric Mutoro, who sunk 17 points, and Joseph Owino (12) played a key role for Ulinzi Warriors, under new coach Ben Mufutu.

In the only women's Premier League opener, Eagle Wings battled from behind to beat Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 44-40.

In the men's Division One league matches, newly promoted Snipers made an impressive start beating Strathmore University team "B" 62-54, while Zetech University, who are also newcomers, celebrated a 80-17 victory over experienced MultiMedia University in the opening match.

Shoot 4 Life failed to show up in their two opening fixtures against Strathmore University on Saturday and against Neosasa on Sunday.

As a result, Strathmore and Neosasa teams were awarded walkovers according to the competition rules.