Storms leave JKUAT students reeling in basketball league

Storms on Saturday beat Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Lynx 55-40 in the Kenya Basketball Federation women’s Premier League matches played at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

Storms put pressure on the university students from the start, racing to a17-8 lead in the first quarter.

JKUAT improved offensively, with forward Sylvia Omenda's efforts locking the scores 13-13 in second quarter. Storms led 30-21 at the break. Both teams were locked 10-10 in the third quarter before Storms went up 15-9 in the final fourth quarter to celebrate victory.

Related All set for Kecoso games in Kericho Other Sports

Storms coach Abel Nson said: "We utilised well the scoring chances that came our wayto win with the two points, thereby enhancing our chances of finishing the first leg in good position."

In the men's Division Two league, Kisii Polytechnic edged out hosts JKUAT Warriors 62-61 in a closely contested match.The Kisii side led 34-23 at half-time but allowed their hosts to rally to a 26-8 lead in the third quarter.

Freddy Oduor’s 11 points led the visitors to a 20-12 run in the decisive last quarter. Nigel Barasa replied with 14 points and team-mate Alvin Alusa hit 15 for the losers.

Footprints garnered maximum two points in their lower-tier women's league, beating Kisii Vipers 41-18. Coach Juma Kent's Footprints were up 24-7 at the break in a low scoring tie.

Kisii Raptors beat hosts Little Prince 65-53 in their entertaining men's Division One League.The winners led 36-32 at half-time.