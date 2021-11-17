Stephen Curry fires Warriors past Durant's Nets in Brooklyn

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Warriors won 117-99.


Photo credit: Sarah Stier | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Curry led the scoring with 37 points -- 27 of them from outside the arc -- to give the Warriors an emphatic win on the road over the Nets and former Golden State teammate Kevin Durant.
  • It was a superb all-round effort from the Warriors, who combined potent offense with a steely defensive display marshalled by Draymond Green.

New York, United States

