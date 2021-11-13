Steph Curry breaks NBA record for threes, Schroder shines as Celtics hit Bucks

Dennis Schroeder

Dennis Schroder #71 of the Boston Celtics shoots a three point basket during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 12, 2021 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo credit: Brian Babineau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Celtics raised their level of play in the extra session, outscoring the NBA champion Bucks 14-5 as Schroder led the assault.
  • He also finished with eight rebounds to help the Celtics win for the fourth time in five games after a dismal 2-5 start to the season.

Los Angeles, United States

