Spurs upset NBA champion Bucks, Wizards win in double OT

Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball against George Hill #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at Fiserv Forum on October 30, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

Photo credit: Patrick McDermott | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Spurs were playing the third game of a road trip and coming off a disappointing 104-99 loss to Dallas.
  • "Obviously, it's a good win against the NBA champions," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "They were missing a pretty big piece tonight but it happens to all of us."

