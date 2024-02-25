Spirit Dancer surges clear for Sir Alex Ferguson in Saudi Arabia

Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason and Peter Done, notoriously reliant on major achievements within the football, racing and betting worlds in Britain, were exuberant after Spirit Dancer (Oisin Orr 2-1), nobbled the $2m Howdem Neom Turf Cup.

Spirit Dancer, 7, displayed a potent turn of foot to chase down long-time leader, Luxembourg (Ryan Moore 2-1), delivering trainer, Richard Fahey, a winner with his inaugural runner in Saudi Arabia. It happened at the King Abdul Aziz racecourse, netting him a cool 1.75 million Euros.

Coincidentally, his former Club, United, were simultaneously being beaten by Fulham. Naturally, Sir Alex keeps tabs on all their games.

Sir Alex has always loved his horse racing, maybe even more than Manchester United's churning successes. He took a gamble with a stud in Hemel Hempstead a few years ago. and the results have been extraordinary.

***

Mick Appleby secured his third major international prize in the space of just three months. Globetrotting ambitions are far from over after his Annaf, 5, (Rossa Ryan 4-1), romped free in the 1351 Turf Sprint. Sneaking up the rail past Matilda Picotte, Annaf scored by 0.75 of a length, adding to his trainer's wins this winter in the Italian St Leger and Breeders' Cup.

Another international target could be next on Annaf's agenda, with both the Takamatsunomiya Kinen in Japan, and possibly, the Chairman's Sprint Prize in Hong Kong.

***

Senor Buscador delivered a devastating charge from way behind, to snatch victory in the $20 million Saudi Cup.

The meeting which started in sunny highs of 33C, gave way to night in Riyadh by the time our Planet's richest race was staged. Jubilant celebrations of winning connections lit up proceedings as the six-year-old was welcomed back to a packed winner's enclosure by trainer Todd Fincher.

Just three of the 15 runners were trailing Senor Buscador when the field turned for home, yet Venezuelan jockey, Junior Alvarado, persevered to the line, chasing down leader Saudi Crown to score by 'moustachian' margins from Ushba Tesoro, the winner of last year's Dubai World Cup.

"I'm about to cry - it's fabulous," said Todd. "He's never got the credit deserved, but finally showed them today. I'm just so proud of my horse. Something bad happens to him every race but he always runs hard and has ten or 11 horses to weave in and out of. We knew he was going to run well, we just had to hope for a smooth journey, and we got it."

It was a debut win since July for Senor Buscador and another success in the valuable dirt contest for the US, following success at the Saudi Cup with Maximum Security, who is now facing disqualification, further to investigation into trainer, Jason Servis.

While Todd and Junior Alvarado, were thrilled to see their steed finally get his momentous achievement, a mood matched by the crowd of racegoers attempting to push past security to join in, the win was particularly emotional for co-owner/breeder Joe Peacock.

"My parents started raising horses 55 years ago, so I grew up around them," he said. "This was the last horse my dad and I bred together, so it's very, very special. We couldn't be more excited about the result.

"We knew one day he'd put it all together and win a big one, we just didn't think it would be the Saudi Cup."

Saudi Crown held on for third but favourite White Abarrio, who was bidding to continue his winning streak, never looked in contention, weakening to tenth.