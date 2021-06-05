Snowfall shocks Epsom by winning Cazoo Epsom Oaks in style

Snowfall

Jockey Frankie Dettori rides Snowfall to an easy victory in the Oaks on the first day of the Epsom Derby Festival horse racing event in Surrey, southern England on June 4, 2021.


Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Snowfall (Frankie Dettori 3-1) on Friday won the Cazoo Epsom Oaks as if it were a sprint. 

