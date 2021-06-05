Snowfall shocks Epsom by winning Cazoo Epsom Oaks in style

Snowfall (Frankie Dettori 3-1) on Friday won the Cazoo Epsom Oaks as if it were a sprint.

In so doing, trainer Aiden O'Brien, tied John Scott's 185-year-old record of 40 British Classics, while Frankie drew level with Fred Archer's on 21. Snowfall has now been compared by Frankie as comparable to Enable.

It could well be that Snowfall is the hottest middle-distance horse around, not even wanting to stop after she had won the race by miles - literally carrying Frankie to the stables.

This filly is capable of nabbing the Irish Oaks, King George, and Arc de Triomphe. She just loves the game full blast. From beginning to finish, Snowfall did not let up an inch, except in softer patches. There is no doubt she can spar with older horses.

Only 4,000 spectators and connections saw this remarkable feat, which will clearly be the talking point for months to come. At Tattenham Corner, nothing else, however good they seemed prior to the race, had any hope at all.

Seven runs as a youngster, resulted in a solitary maiden win. This year, she destroyed rivals in the Musidora. Snowfall credited 16 lengths between her and second placed Mystery Angel (Ben Curtis 51-1), Divinely (Seamie Heffernan 201-), and Save a Forest (Calum Shepherd 40-1).

Willow (Wayne Lordan 40-1), was 40 lengths adrift, never enjoying any limelight at all. The 16-length margin was an Oaks record. Mystery Angel was supplemented, so she at least earns her fee back for second place. Santa Barbara (Ryan Moore 5-2), could not handle the distance, fading with softer conditions. Snowfall's time of 2:42:6/10 is indicative of how this filly is rated for owners, John Magnier and Michael Tabor.

***

Poor little Pyledriver (Martin Dwyer 8-1), was an unwanted specimen on the Sales but has reached some dizzy heights since 2017, literally necking away Al Aasy (Martin Dwyer 7-4), in the 1.4-mile Coronation Cup. Admittedly, Akl Aasy reared in the stalls before starting, which definitely unsettled him.

He is quite a difficult customer to calm down. Martin was thrilled to bits - remembering his Derby win on Sir Percy way back when. The sky is illuminating for Pyledriver on this performance, maybe King George, Arc, or more. See how he recovers.