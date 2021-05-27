Sixers rout Wizards as Jazz bounce back against Grizzlies

  • Simmons scored 12 of his 22 in the first quarter, delivering a breakout playoff performance after being criticized for scoring just six points in Sunday's game one of the series
  • The top-seeded 76ers now have a firm lead in the best-of-seven East series with game three scheduled for Saturday in Washington
  • Donovan Mitchell returned from an injury to score 25 points as the Utah Jazz withstood a 47-point performance from Ja Morant to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 141-129 and level their series at one game apiece

