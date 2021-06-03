Sixers, Hawks, Jazz advance in NBA playoffs

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots over Paul George #13 and Marcus Morris Sr. #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of Game Five of the Western Conference first round series at Staples Center on June 2, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.


Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Seth Curry's 30-point display helped the Sixers shrug off the injury absence of Joel Embiid as the top seeds completed a 4-1 playoff series win over the Washington Wizards with a 129-112 win in Philadelphia.
  • The fifth-seeded Hawks brought the New York Knicks' season to an end with a 103-89 victory at Madison Square Garden to clinch the best-of-seven series 4-1 after a bruising contest.
  • The Sixers and Hawks will now meet for a place in the Eastern Conference finals.

Los Angeles, United States

